Lt. Governor Ainsworth introduces legislation to prevent police department abuse

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Lt. Governor Will Ainsworth is proposing legislation that he claims will prevent law enforcement abuse from happening across Alabama. The legislation will mandate that only 10% of a municipality’s budget can come from traffic fines or penalties.

State representative Louise Alexander (D-Bessemer) is sponsoring the bill in the House. It comes after that police ticketing scandal in Brookside.

“The importance of this bill is to get Brookside back in line and try to keep them straight with what they can and cannot get,” Alexander said.

In recent town halls, we heard plenty of alarming allegations of people’s encounters with Brookside police. The former police chief is accused of running an aggressive traffic stop machine among other things.

“This particular bill being brought forth by the Lt. Governor will hold these small towns accountable,” Eric Hall, Co-Founder of Black Lives Matter Birmingham said.

Local activists say the proposed legislation is a step in the right direction.

“Some of the larger municipalities have been known to prey on marginalized communities and poor people so hopefully with that, it won’t just be small Alabama towns but even some of the larger municipalities will be held accountable for their actions as well,” Hall said.

Representative Alexander tells us she may amend the bill to 5% instead of 10.

We’re told additional revenue will be donated to the crime victims compensation fund and to those families and individuals who cannot afford an attorney. We’ll keep you updated on the progress.

