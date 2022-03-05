LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
Contact The WBRC Investigators
Advertisement

Local teams fall in 3A titles at AHSAA Finals

By Lynden Blake
Published: Mar. 4, 2022 at 6:53 PM CST|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - It was a tough day on the court for the 3A teams from Central Alabama.

In the 3A girls championship, Susan Moore taking on Prattville Christian. This game went down to the wire in overtime, but Prattville Christian pulled it out at the end winning 72-69.

In the 3A boys title it’s Winfield taking on Plainview.

The Bears able to take down the Pirates 77-60, despite an incredible effort from Ja’Borri McGhee. He had 38 points and 11 rebounds.

A fantastic career for McGhee and season for Winfield.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE WBRC FOX6 NEWS APP

Subscribe to our WBRC newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email.

Copyright 2022 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police say a 12-year-old boy was killed in a shootout with police in Philadelphia.
Armed 12-year-old killed in police shootout in Pennsylvania
People look at the gutted remains of Russian military vehicles on a road in the town of Bucha,...
Russia attacks Ukraine nuclear plant as invasion advances
FILE PHOTO - An 11-year-old was killed after she fell under the wheels of her school bus.
11-year-old student dies after tripping, falling under school bus
57-year-old Albina Cherkes
Unapproved Botox injections leads to woman’s arrest for practicing medicine without a license
Anthony Jackson II
B’ham Police investigating Ensley homicide

Latest News

AHSAA High School Final Four
AHSAA High School Final Four
3/3/22 WBB Alabama vs Georgia Photo by Rodger Champion
Alabama defeats Georgia, moves to quarterfinals of SEC Women’s Basketball Tournament
Marion County wins
Two advance, one claims title on day four of AHSAA Finals
AHSAA High School Four
AHSAA High School Final Four