Local teams fall in 3A titles at AHSAA Finals

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - It was a tough day on the court for the 3A teams from Central Alabama.

In the 3A girls championship, Susan Moore taking on Prattville Christian. This game went down to the wire in overtime, but Prattville Christian pulled it out at the end winning 72-69.

In the 3A boys title it’s Winfield taking on Plainview.

The Bears able to take down the Pirates 77-60, despite an incredible effort from Ja’Borri McGhee. He had 38 points and 11 rebounds.

A fantastic career for McGhee and season for Winfield.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE WBRC FOX6 NEWS APP

Subscribe to our WBRC newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email.

Copyright 2022 WBRC. All rights reserved.