LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
Contact The WBRC Investigators
Advertisement

Local activist gives tour in Kelly Ingram Park ahead of ‘Bloody Sunday’

By Chasity Maxie
Published: Mar. 4, 2022 at 10:03 PM CST|Updated: 15 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Some people visiting Birmingham were hoping to get a chance to tour the Birmingham Civil Rights Institute, but it was closed to the public Friday for the Faith and Politics Civil Rights Pilgrimage.

But they still got a chance to learn about Birmingham’s rich history in the Civil Rights Movement.

People from all over the country are passing through Birmingham on the way to Selma to remember “Bloody Sunday,” the day when then-25-year-old activist, John Lewis, led more 600 marchers across the Edmund Pettus Bridge.

A tour group from Seattle, Washington made a stop in the Magic City hoping to visit BCRI, but the building was closed.

T. Marie King took it upon herself to guide them through Kelly Ingram Park.

She said it’s important to know our history, so we know the change we can be in our communities.

King said she wanted to give the tour group perspective and grounding in the work that was done during the Civil Rights Movement here in Birmingham, so they would have a better understanding when they get to Selma.

“I think when people see the old footage, or they see old images that they don’t understand the work, the strategy, and the collaboration that had to take place. And so, what I try to do is help people understand, like, we all have a role to play. We all have a Selma. We all have a Birmingham. We all have a Montgomery. So, we can take those lessons from our heroes here in Birmingham, like Fred Shuttlesworth, and say let’s use those same strategies, that mindset, and that comradery to change our communities,” King said.

King said the group will be heading to Selma either Friday night or Saturday morning.

She said she likes to give all her tour groups a charge to do something great in their communities when they return home.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE WBRC FOX6 NEWS APP

Subscribe to our WBRC newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email.

Copyright 2022 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police say a 12-year-old boy was killed in a shootout with police in Philadelphia.
Armed 12-year-old killed in police shootout in Pennsylvania
Annaliese (Anna) Backner, 11, died after falling under the wheels of a moving school bus....
Officials identify 11-year-old who died after she tripped, fell under moving school bus
Lynn firefighter Larry Harbin
‘Please pray’: Lynn firefighter dies while on duty
St. Bernard Prep girls' dorm
Cullman prep school student loses both parents, scholarship established
Joro Spider
Big invasive Joro spiders experts say will begin to cover entire East Coast

Latest News

Sr. Trooper Young
ALEA shares passing of off-duty senior trooper after sudden heart attack
Lt. Governor Will Ainsworth is proposing legislation that he claims will prevent law...
Lt. Governor Ainsworth introduces legislation to prevent police department abuse
With a majority of the legislative session the books, law makers could take up new lottery...
Lawmakers could take up gambling legislation before end of session
Cracking down on animal cruelty in Walker County
Walker County Sheriff’s Office cracking down on animal abuse cases
Anthony Holcombe is accused of striking and killing a 2-year-old with his vehicle on March 3,...
Driver charged after 2-year-old struck, killed in Montgomery