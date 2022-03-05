Local activist gives tour in Kelly Ingram Park ahead of ‘Bloody Sunday’

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Some people visiting Birmingham were hoping to get a chance to tour the Birmingham Civil Rights Institute, but it was closed to the public Friday for the Faith and Politics Civil Rights Pilgrimage.

But they still got a chance to learn about Birmingham’s rich history in the Civil Rights Movement.

People from all over the country are passing through Birmingham on the way to Selma to remember “Bloody Sunday,” the day when then-25-year-old activist, John Lewis, led more 600 marchers across the Edmund Pettus Bridge.

A tour group from Seattle, Washington made a stop in the Magic City hoping to visit BCRI, but the building was closed.

T. Marie King took it upon herself to guide them through Kelly Ingram Park.

She said it’s important to know our history, so we know the change we can be in our communities.

King said she wanted to give the tour group perspective and grounding in the work that was done during the Civil Rights Movement here in Birmingham, so they would have a better understanding when they get to Selma.

“I think when people see the old footage, or they see old images that they don’t understand the work, the strategy, and the collaboration that had to take place. And so, what I try to do is help people understand, like, we all have a role to play. We all have a Selma. We all have a Birmingham. We all have a Montgomery. So, we can take those lessons from our heroes here in Birmingham, like Fred Shuttlesworth, and say let’s use those same strategies, that mindset, and that comradery to change our communities,” King said.

King said the group will be heading to Selma either Friday night or Saturday morning.

She said she likes to give all her tour groups a charge to do something great in their communities when they return home.

