LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
Contact The WBRC Investigators
Advertisement

Lawmakers could take up gambling legislation before end of session

What's in the gambling/lottery legislation?
By Josh Gauntt
Published: Mar. 4, 2022 at 10:55 PM CST|Updated: 14 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - With a majority of the legislative session the books, lawmakers could take up new lottery legislation that gives the state power to regulate the industry.

We’ve heard the lottery and gambling talk before, but Senator Greg Albritton says he’s confident the bills will pass both chambers this time.

The bills create a constitutional amendment for Alabamians to vote on a gaming system. It would also create a state lottery with some of the proceeds going to higher education scholarships.

The gaming package also limits the number of casinos to five locations. Four would be in Jefferson, Greene, Macon and Mobile counties.

The proposed legislation also includes sports betting, which is very popular in all states that surround Alabama. Albritton feels the state needs to act now on this gambling legislation.

“We need to take control of the fantasy gaming, of the online gaming of the sports gaming of those games that are on the ground. And all those games that occur. This bill, these two bills would have the state all-encompassing controlling all of those activities within the state,” Albritton said.

The USFL, which will play games in Birmingham next month, has authorized 15 states so far to be able to bet on the games. It’s illegal to do that in Alabama. That’s why lawmakers say now is the time to change that.

You can read more about the bills here.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE WBRC FOX6 NEWS APP

Subscribe to our WBRC newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email.

Copyright 2022 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police say a 12-year-old boy was killed in a shootout with police in Philadelphia.
Armed 12-year-old killed in police shootout in Pennsylvania
Annaliese (Anna) Backner, 11, died after falling under the wheels of a moving school bus....
Officials identify 11-year-old who died after she tripped, fell under moving school bus
Lynn firefighter Larry Harbin
‘Please pray’: Lynn firefighter dies while on duty
St. Bernard Prep girls' dorm
Cullman prep school student loses both parents, scholarship established
Joro Spider
Big invasive Joro spiders experts say will begin to cover entire East Coast

Latest News

Sr. Trooper Young
ALEA shares passing of off-duty senior trooper after sudden heart attack
Lt. Governor Will Ainsworth is proposing legislation that he claims will prevent law...
Lt. Governor Ainsworth introduces legislation to prevent police department abuse
Cracking down on animal cruelty in Walker County
Walker County Sheriff’s Office cracking down on animal abuse cases
Anthony Holcombe is accused of striking and killing a 2-year-old with his vehicle on March 3,...
Driver charged after 2-year-old struck, killed in Montgomery