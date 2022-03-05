Lawmakers could take up gambling legislation before end of session

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - With a majority of the legislative session the books, lawmakers could take up new lottery legislation that gives the state power to regulate the industry.

We’ve heard the lottery and gambling talk before, but Senator Greg Albritton says he’s confident the bills will pass both chambers this time.

The bills create a constitutional amendment for Alabamians to vote on a gaming system. It would also create a state lottery with some of the proceeds going to higher education scholarships.

The gaming package also limits the number of casinos to five locations. Four would be in Jefferson, Greene, Macon and Mobile counties.

The proposed legislation also includes sports betting, which is very popular in all states that surround Alabama. Albritton feels the state needs to act now on this gambling legislation.

“We need to take control of the fantasy gaming, of the online gaming of the sports gaming of those games that are on the ground. And all those games that occur. This bill, these two bills would have the state all-encompassing controlling all of those activities within the state,” Albritton said.

The USFL, which will play games in Birmingham next month, has authorized 15 states so far to be able to bet on the games. It’s illegal to do that in Alabama. That’s why lawmakers say now is the time to change that.

You can read more about the bills here.

