Juvenile among two injured in Birmingham shooting

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Officials with the Birmingham Police say a juvenile and another person were injured in a shooting in East Birmingham Saturday afternoon.

Authorities say officers responded to the shooting in the 7500 block of 1st Avenue South around 3:00 p.m. There, they found two people suffering from gunshot wounds. Authorities say the juvenile’s injuries are possibly life-threatening, but no word on the other victim’s injuries.

Police detained two people who were armed near the incident, but it’s unknown if they were involved in the incident. So far, there is no word on what led up to this shooting.

We will continue to update this story as we learn more information.

