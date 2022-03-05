LawCall
Jefferson State offering free training for in-demand food industry jobs

Free Food Services Industry training at Jefferson State
Free Food Services Industry training at Jefferson State
By WBRC Staff
Published: Mar. 5, 2022 at 1:56 PM CST|Updated: 5 hours ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Jefferson State Community College and the Alabama Community College System (ACCS) have created free customized training for employees seeking immediate jobs in the food services industry.

The two have worked alongside the state’s hospitality and tourism associations to create customized training for people looking for immediate employment in food services.

According to a press release from Jefferson State Community College, this free, 16-hour training course will be offered on a virtual platform and it will offer participants the skills needed to work in the food industry, including:

  • Customer service
  • Conflict resolution
  • Knife skills
  • Purchasing procedures
  • Kitchen safety
  • Beverage service
  • Food storage

A supplemental in-person lab will be held on the campus at Jefferson State’s Shelby-Hoover Campus on Saturday, March 26. Immediately following the in-person training on March 26, several properties will conduct interviews for employment, including Renaissance Ross Bridge, Sheraton/Westin Birmingham Hotels, and Taziki’s Restaurants.

“Anyone looking for an immediate job in the Food Services industry will find a great opportunity with this free training hosted by Jefferson State,” said Jefferson State Culinary and Hospitality Director Dr. Joseph Mitchell.

Participants completing the course will be awarded the ACCS Credential from Jefferson State that indicates they are ready for work. The credential will also provide a discount in tuition or articulated credit at Jefferson State for future classes.

“We appreciate the state’s hospitality and tourism associations helping us set up students for success,” said Dr. Mitchell.

A form to request more information about the training can be found, here.

