Jacksonville dominates in 4A championship

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) -The 100th edition of the AHSAA finals is at Legacy Arena this week.

The Friday night finale featured the Jacksonville Golden Eagles taking on Escambia County.

The Golden Eagles looked for their first state championship! They would waste no time putting on quite the shooting show.

Jacksonville held Escambia County to just 12 points in the first half, en route to a dominant 85-49 victory for their first title.

John Broom led the team with 21 points, followed by Cade Phllips with 19.

The Golden Eagles are a talented bunch, but head coach Shane Morrow said as cliché as it sounds, his team played for the name on the front of their jersey, not the back.

“But I said its never more true about any team I’ve ever coached than this team right here. They all bought into a bigger goal, and the bigger goal was a blue map,” Morrow said.

Most of the starters including Phillips, the tourney MVP, are all juniors, so watch out for Jacksonville next year.

