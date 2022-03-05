LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
Contact The WBRC Investigators
Advertisement

Jacksonville dominates in 4A championship

High School Final Four
By Lynden Blake
Published: Mar. 4, 2022 at 9:33 PM CST|Updated: 14 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) -The 100th edition of the AHSAA finals is at Legacy Arena this week.

The Friday night finale featured the Jacksonville Golden Eagles taking on Escambia County.

The Golden Eagles looked for their first state championship! They would waste no time putting on quite the shooting show.

Jacksonville held Escambia County to just 12 points in the first half, en route to a dominant 85-49 victory for their first title.

John Broom led the team with 21 points, followed by Cade Phllips with 19.

The Golden Eagles are a talented bunch, but head coach Shane Morrow said as cliché as it sounds, his team played for the name on the front of their jersey, not the back.

“But I said its never more true about any team I’ve ever coached than this team right here. They all bought into a bigger goal, and the bigger goal was a blue map,” Morrow said.

Most of the starters including Phillips, the tourney MVP, are all juniors, so watch out for Jacksonville next year.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE WBRC FOX6 NEWS APP

Subscribe to our WBRC newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email.

Copyright 2022 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police say a 12-year-old boy was killed in a shootout with police in Philadelphia.
Armed 12-year-old killed in police shootout in Pennsylvania
Annaliese (Anna) Backner, 11, died after falling under the wheels of a moving school bus....
Officials identify 11-year-old who died after she tripped, fell under moving school bus
Lynn firefighter Larry Harbin
‘Please pray’: Lynn firefighter dies while on duty
St. Bernard Prep girls' dorm
Cullman prep school student loses both parents, scholarship established
Joro Spider
Big invasive Joro spiders experts say will begin to cover entire East Coast

Latest News

High School Final Four
High School Final Four
Winfield competes in 3A championship
Local teams fall in 3A titles at AHSAA Finals
AHSAA High School Final Four
AHSAA High School Final Four
3/3/22 WBB Alabama vs Georgia Photo by Rodger Champion
Alabama defeats Georgia, moves to quarterfinals of SEC Women’s Basketball Tournament