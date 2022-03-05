FIRST ALERT: Sunny, clear skies for Saturday, potential for severe storms Monday

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Our Early Spring conditions continue into the weekend with an increasing southerly wind flow which will begin to bring dew points and therefore humidity up, but afternoon temperatures will be as warm or warmer than yesterday with highs at or above 80-degrees this afternoon.

Mild conditions continue into the evening hours although with the increasing moisture there may be a few patches of fog forming overnight. An approaching front will move in our direction by Sunday, but high pressure will continue to dominate the weather through the end of the weekend meaning another warm day. There will, however, be at least a chance for a few showers or a thunderstorm in West Alabama while most areas remain warm and dry with highs again topping 80-degrees.

The weather disturbance will move out of the Plains States Sunday night and an area of low pressure will move to the north by Monday morning. This will be accompanied by a cold front moving toward our area Monday afternoon and into the evening. With an increasingly strong southwesterly wind flow moisture will continue increasing bringing added clouds although temperatures will again be at or above the 80-degree mark. The combination of conditions will bring a return to more unstable weather, and we may see a line of supercell thunderstorms developing with the main threat for severe storms along and north of I-20. The threat for tornadoes appears limited with the greater threat from up to quarter size hail and damaging winds and with the rapid movement of the system flooding rains appear less likely.

First alert

The front will likely stall along the Northern Gulf Tuesday while another disturbance rotates out of The Southern Plains States. A moisture southwesterly wind flow will continue to flow into this system which may produce a period of heavy rain Tuesday afternoon into Wednesday. Meanwhile, another area of low pressure looks to develop along the stalled front to the south but the greater threat for developing instability looks to be to farther south and east.

Rain may continue Wednesday night and Thursday which may lead to rainfall accumulations up to three inches from Monday through Thursday. While the potential for Flash Flooding appears low the additional rain will likely add to the river levels next week. A stronger cold front will move into the region by Friday but the amount of available moisture present with this second front is still somewhat uncertain. What is more certain is the return of much cooler temperatures by next weekend and we will continue to monitor this developing system for the potential it may have for producing a significant freeze next weekend.

