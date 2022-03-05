BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - More gorgeous springtime weather around for this pleasant first weekend of March with temperatures just short of record-breaking territory in the low 80s! Overnight, expect a mostly clear to partly cloudy sky with temperatures only falling into the 50s. Sunday will feature a mix of sun and clouds with low 80s around once again in addition to the breezy, southerly winds still in place. The warm, slightly more humid air coupled with the southerly breeze is setting the stage for a return to a more unsettled pattern for the upcoming work week -- we knew the nice weather could not stick around forever!

FIRST ALERT: Storms on the horizon for Monday (WBRC)

NEXT BIG THING: A low pressure system will make its way toward the Southeast on Monday, bringing a cold front across Alabama by Tuesday morning. This front will stall out across south Alabama and central Georgia this week and will serve as a focal point for wet weather in the region next week, aided by deep southerly flow in the atmosphere. For Monday, we have a First Alert for the possibility of a few strong to severe storms during the afternoon and early evening hours. Most of north and central Alabama is under a Level 2/5 risk for seeing some storms that could produce strong wind gusts, hail, or a brief tornado. Though all of us will see rain, for now we expect the severe threat to be isolated. Nevertheless, make sure you have a reliable way to receive alerts Monday like the WBRC First Alert Weather app and your NOAA weather radio. The severe threat should diminish Monday overnight after the main line of storms comes through, and we will see a lull in the rain through the early afternoon hours on Tuesday before scattered showers lift northward closer to sunset. On Monday, highs will likely climb to near 80 again with the morning starting off warm in the 60s. By Tuesday though, lows fall back down into the 40s with highs only in the low 60s thanks to the cold front coming through. Expect a similar trend for Wednesday, but with rain around during the morning hours. For the work week, right now Thursday appears to be the driest day under a mostly cloudy sky with lows in the 50s and highs in the upper 60s.

By Friday, a stronger cold front will head toward the Deep South, bringing a chance of rain on Friday. Highs will rise to near 70 again after a mild start to the morning, but we have a First Alert for another winter-like, cold blast over the weekend with lows at or near freezing on Saturday and Sunday morning. Clouds will clear out after Saturday morning featuring more sunshine for the rest of the weekend. But do not expect it to be anywhere near as warm as this weekend! Highs will only be in the 50s. At least the weather looks drier by then. So, soak up the sunshine while you can, and plan to have the umbrella and rain jacket around this week.

