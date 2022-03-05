LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
Contact The WBRC Investigators
Advertisement

Eason keys OT rally for LSU in 80-77 win over No. 25 ‘Bama

The Crimson Tide
The Crimson Tide(Source: WSFA 12 News)
By The Associated Press
Published: Mar. 5, 2022 at 3:06 PM CST|Updated: 22 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) - Tari Eason scored 20 points and had a key block that led to his go-ahead dunk with 38 seconds left in overtime, and LSU scored the final six points to beat No. 25 Alabama 80-77.

Darius Days had 24 points and Brandon Murray finished with 17 for LSU, which came in having lost three of four.

Keon Ellis scored 19 points for Alabama and Jahvon Quinerly added 16, including a 3-pointer in OT that gave the Crimson Tide a 75-74 lead.

Ellis extended the advantage to three points on his layup with 1:31 remaining, but Alabama didn’t score again. Both teams finished with 9-9 records in Southeastern Conference play.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fights at BJCC cause lockdown inside
Fights at BJCC cause lockdown inside
Officials with the Birmingham Police say a juvenile and another person were injured in a...
UPDATE: Juvenile killed, another person injured in shooting in East Birmingham
Sr. Trooper Young
ALEA shares passing of off-duty senior trooper after sudden heart attack
FIRST ALERT: Storms on the horizon for Monday
FIRST ALERT: Storms on the horizon for Monday
Police say a 12-year-old boy was killed in a shootout with police in Philadelphia.
Armed 12-year-old killed in police shootout in Pennsylvania

Latest News

3/3/22 WBB Alabama vs Georgia Photo by Rodger Champion
Alabama defeats Georgia, moves to quarterfinals of SEC Women’s Basketball Tournament
Alabama’s A-Day Game kickoff time announced
Bucky McMillan
Samford basketball head coach McMillan named SoCon Coach of the Year
MEGAN ABRAMS (1) shoots a three during the game Auburn v Alabama SEC Women’s Basketball...
Alabama defeats Auburn in SEC Women’s Basketball Tournament