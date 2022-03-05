Community celebrates new Inglenook baseball field during “Day of Play”

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Members of the Inglenook community enjoyed a beautiful Saturday with a “Day of Play”.

The “Day of Play”, which was organized by the Junior League of Birmingham, was designed to celebration new additions to the Inglenook community, including the renovated basketball court, and the new baseball field, where teams played in the first game of the tee ball season on Saturday. People enjoyed free food, games, and appearances from Spider-Man and Tiana.

“We are so proud to be a part of this day, but it’s really about the kids and its about the community that it’s for,” said Hilary Beason with the Junior League of Birmingham. “This is a day for them to enjoy, and to celebrate the fact that they’re starting a new sport, a new season, a new opportunity.”

