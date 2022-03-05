LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
Contact The WBRC Investigators
Advertisement

ALEA shares passing of off-duty senior trooper after sudden heart attack

Sr. Trooper Young
Sr. Trooper Young(Alabama Law Enforcement Agency)
By WBRC Staff
Published: Mar. 5, 2022 at 6:56 AM CST|Updated: 6 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA) released a press release late Friday night announcing the passing of one of their senior off-duty troopers.

ALEA said they are “deeply saddened” to share the passing of Sr. Trooper Larry Young, 68.

In the release, ALEA says Young passed unexpectedly on Friday, March 4, after a sudden heart attack. He leaves behind a multitude of family and friends, along with the ALEA family. ALEA Secretary Hal Taylor sends his deepest condolences to Young’s family.

“I want to personally extend my deepest and sincerest condolences to Sr. Trooper Young’s entire family, as well as all of his loved ones. Sr. Trooper Young, who was a military veteran, retired firefighter, and a 13-year veteran with our agency, truly exemplified the heart of a public servant. He excelled as an ALEA Trooper and was the epitome of courtesy and professionalism,” said Taylor.

He added that the entire ALEA family is devastated at the news of his unexpected passing.

“We mourn this tragic loss alongside family, friends, and many other loved ones. Sr. Trooper Young will truly be missed. However, his legacy will live on in the lives of those he impacted throughout his years of unwavering service to the citizens of Alabama,” Taylor concluded.

ALEA Department of Public Safety Director Colonel Jimmy Helms said it’s not easy losing one of their own.

“It is never easy to lose one of your own. As we mourn the tragic and sudden loss of Sr. Trooper Young, we are truly honored to have been given the opportunity and privilege to have worked alongside such a dedicated military and law enforcement veteran, who continuously demonstrated his courage, sacrifice, and devotion by serving and protecting others,“ said Col. Helms.

Helms said Sr. Trooper Young was loved by his local community and extremely well-respected by his fellow Troopers.

In March of 2021, Sr. Trooper Young was presented with the Officer of the Year Award by the Tuscaloosa Exchange Club for his hard work in reducing crashes and fatalities, and for the leadership and advice he provided to his peers, according to the press release from ALEA.

A fellow Trooper stated that “his work ethics and supervisory skills as a retired firefighter is still seen today as a State Trooper. He is truly an asset to ALEA, Troop C, and the Tuscaloosa Post.”

CLICK HERE TO GET THE WBRC FOX6 NEWS APP

Subscribe to our WBRC newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email.

Copyright 2022 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police say a 12-year-old boy was killed in a shootout with police in Philadelphia.
Armed 12-year-old killed in police shootout in Pennsylvania
Annaliese (Anna) Backner, 11, died after falling under the wheels of a moving school bus....
Officials identify 11-year-old who died after she tripped, fell under moving school bus
Lynn firefighter Larry Harbin
‘Please pray’: Lynn firefighter dies while on duty
St. Bernard Prep girls' dorm
Cullman prep school student loses both parents, scholarship established
Joro Spider
Big invasive Joro spiders experts say will begin to cover entire East Coast

Latest News

Lt. Governor Will Ainsworth is proposing legislation that he claims will prevent law...
Lt. Governor Ainsworth introduces legislation to prevent police department abuse
With a majority of the legislative session the books, law makers could take up new lottery...
Lawmakers could take up gambling legislation before end of session
Cracking down on animal cruelty in Walker County
Walker County Sheriff’s Office cracking down on animal abuse cases
Anthony Holcombe is accused of striking and killing a 2-year-old with his vehicle on March 3,...
Driver charged after 2-year-old struck, killed in Montgomery