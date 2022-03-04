LawCall
On Your Side update: Parents get letter regarding Brookwood bill

By Morgan Hightower
Published: Mar. 4, 2022 at 5:25 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Parents who received a surprise bill for a newborn hearing screening after delivering at Brookwood Baptist Medical Center will soon receive a letter from the hospital releasing them from any financial obligation.

WBRC first reported on this issue in November and found more than a dozen parents in the same situation. They all had insurance through Blue Cross Blue Shield Alabama, all delivered at Brookwood Baptist Medical Center, and all received a bill for $368 from Hearing Screening Associates. Brookwood was in-network for these parents, but the provider was not.

Brookwood told WBRC in January it was working on a solution to help these parents. Friday, a spokesperson released a statement saying an agreement has been reached.

