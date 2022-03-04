On Your Side update: Parents get letter regarding Brookwood bill

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Parents who received a surprise bill for a newborn hearing screening after delivering at Brookwood Baptist Medical Center will soon receive a letter from the hospital releasing them from any financial obligation.

WBRC first reported on this issue in November and found more than a dozen parents in the same situation. They all had insurance through Blue Cross Blue Shield Alabama, all delivered at Brookwood Baptist Medical Center, and all received a bill for $368 from Hearing Screening Associates. Brookwood was in-network for these parents, but the provider was not.

Brookwood told WBRC in January it was working on a solution to help these parents. Friday, a spokesperson released a statement saying an agreement has been reached.

We are pleased that we were able to negotiate an agreement between Hearing Screening Associates and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Alabama to reach a solution that releases our patients from any financial obligation. Patients will receive a letter from the hospital regarding next steps, but no additional action is required from the patient at this time. We regret that our patients were contacted by this former hospital vendor. At no point has Brookwood Baptist Health been out of network with the payer.”

