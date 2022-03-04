Woods fire in Birmingham

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Birmingham Fire Rescue crews worked to put out a woods fire at 1521 Aaron Drive Friday.

Firefighters said they are investigating the cause of the fire. It started before 4:00 p.m.

Firefighters said two to three acres burned and the fire was contained.

No one was hurt in the fire. There was no structural damage to any homes.

