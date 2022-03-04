Warning about increase in vaccine verification scams in Alabama

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The Alabama Department of Senior Services warned people Friday they were hearing about an increasing number of vaccine verification scams.

The fraud come may come via text, email, or phone call, and thieves may ask for vaccination status and other personal health details.

Senior Services leaders said if you have given out your Medicare number, please report it to the AL SMP at 1-800-243-5463.

