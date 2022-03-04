UAB no longer requiring masks in non-clinical buildings

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Officials with UAB announced that masks will now be optional inside of non-clinical university buildings.

Officials say masks will not be required in university meetings, events, classrooms, or labs unless there is a non-COVID related environmental health guideline that requires a mask. Buildings with clinical and non-clinical areas, such as the school of Dentistry and Optometry, will require masks where patients are being cared for.

UAB citing a drop in positive cases among students and employees in the announcement. Officials say temporary masking may return if there is another surge in COVID-19 cases.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE WBRC FOX6 NEWS APP

Subscribe to our WBRC newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email.

Copyright 2022 WBRC. All rights reserved.