UAB no longer requiring masks in non-clinical buildings

Officials with UAB announced that masks will now be optional inside of non-clinical university buildings.
Officials with UAB announced that masks will now be optional inside of non-clinical university buildings.
By WBRC Staff
Published: Mar. 4, 2022 at 4:41 PM CST|Updated: 3 hours ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Officials with UAB announced that masks will now be optional inside of non-clinical university buildings.

Officials say masks will not be required in university meetings, events, classrooms, or labs unless there is a non-COVID related environmental health guideline that requires a mask. Buildings with clinical and non-clinical areas, such as the school of Dentistry and Optometry, will require masks where patients are being cared for.

UAB citing a drop in positive cases among students and employees in the announcement. Officials say temporary masking may return if there is another surge in COVID-19 cases.

