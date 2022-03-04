LawCall
Two advance, one claims title on day four of AHSAA Finals

By Lynden Blake
Published: Mar. 3, 2022 at 7:35 PM CST
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Congrats to the Marion County girls basketball team on winning the 1A Championship against Skyline Thursday night.

The Red Raiders took down the Vikings 72-55.

Marion County got their revenge after Skyline got the victory last season.

Two local teams advanced to the 7A Girls Championship! Vestavia beat Auburn and Hoover beat Davidson to move on to Saturday afternoon’s title game at Legacy Arena. Tip-off will be at 4:00 p.m.

Spain Park Boys’ season came to an end Thursday. The Enterprise Wildcats beat the Jags 73-58.

3A and 4A championships start Friday!

