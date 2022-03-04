LawCall
Tuscaloosa County family welcomes home World War II Veteran killed in action

By Bryan Henry
Published: Mar. 4, 2022 at 4:07 PM CST|Updated: 3 hours ago
TUSCALOOSA COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - The marvel of science and DNA has brought a Tuscaloosa County family peace, closure and in some respects joy their loved one is finally home from a foreign battlefield decades later. This is a story of a young Alabama soldier who exemplified courage on a faraway battlefield more than 75 years ago. His name was Bill Morrison.

Bill Morrison is coming home, home to Alabama. Bill Morrison was Vicky Morrison Walker’s uncle...her father’s older brother.

“All the years we saw daddy grieve,” Walker said.

The story dates back to World War II. A fierce gun battle in the Hurtgen Forest in Germany. Morrison made the ultimate sacrifice and took his last breath on November 8th, 1944. He was 29 years old.

“In the letter it says ‘enemy fire by machine gun,” according to the letter Walker read aloud.

The letter, the one from the military dated June 13, 1950, that officially confirmed Bill Morrison’s death under the category ‘Finding Of Death’. But one, his grieving parents never found solace or acceptance, especially his mom.

“The day she died, she literally believed he was still alive. She never got over it,” she said.

Fast-forward so many years later, Bill Morrison’s remains were found in an unmarked grave in Belgium. DNA connected the dots in the family tree, all courtesy of the Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency, which accounted for Morrison’s remains last summer.

“What they’re doing with DNA is amazing,” said Walker.

Perhaps even more astonishing is the fact that until now Vicky Walker never thought the day would come the family would receive such incredible news.

“We never knew where his body was,” said Walker. “It’s really closure for us. He and dad are laughing and having a good time now.”

While the Morrison family prepares to turn the page for the final time on a remarkable story, Vicky Morrison Walker reads over the letters Bill and his mom exchanged during the war. They are worth their weight in gold, a family treasure that revealed the heart of a young man and the anguish of a mother’s protective love.

“He was a kind and gentle person. You can see the discoloration... little tear drops from his mother,” said Walker.

On Friday in Spanish Fort, Bill Morrison was laid to rest with full military honors, a 21-gun salute and a farewell from grateful nation. Bill Morrison is finally home, home at last.

“They would be so proud of him,” said Walker.

There are so many other Bill Morrisons out there. More than 80,000 service members unaccounted for, 40,000 or so are considered recoverable.

Morrison’s personnel profile can be viewed here.

