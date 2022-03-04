FIRST ALERT: Almost 20 degrees above average

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - 80s are dominating this afternoon and this near record kind of warmth looks to persist through the weekend. Fantastic weather to do anything outdoors, though don’t forget to take your allergy meds because the tree pollen count is high. Low level moisture will gradually increase as the weekend approaches which will help lower the static meter. More moisture equals milder overnight low temperatures too. Lows in the 50s by the weekend. We will see more clouds over the weekend too, and perhaps stray showers northwest on Sunday, otherwise rain doesn’t arrive until Monday.

Our Next Big Thing is the arrival of a cold front Monday night. Monday morning a few showers are possible, otherwise expect a mixture of sun and clouds, and temperatures in the upper 50s and lower 60s. Rain and storm chances look to increase in coverage Monday afternoon and evening as the cold front approaches from the west. Temperatures will rise into the middle and upper 70s ahead of the front. As of now, data shows storms arriving across northwest Alabama during the early afternoon hours, reaching I-20/59 after 5 p.m. and points southeast through 9 p.m. There is a slight risk for severe storms on Monday, including the possibility of storms capable of producing damaging winds, hail, and a tornado or two. Plenty of updates on all platforms including the WBRC First Alert Weather App can be expected through the weekend regarding this potential.

Rain exits for part of the day on Tuesday before returning from the south during the evening hours. Rain will continue into Wednesday. Much cooler next week after Monday. The evolution of a potential late week system varies so for now we will just keep small rain chances in the forecast for next Thursday and Friday. Long range data continues to signal a cold snap by Saturday, March 12. First Alert for below freezing temperatures by next weekend!

