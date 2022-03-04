‘Ruthlessly discarded’: Dead dog leads to dog fighting investigation in Walker County

WALKER Co., Ala. (WBRC) - Walker County deputies are looking for information on a possible dog fighting operation after they said a dog was found dead on the side of Highway 269.

Deputies were called to the intersection of Highway 269 and Wistar Road Friday morning.

They said the dog, a pit bull, had been ‘ruthlessly discarded’ in a black garbage bag on the side of the highway.

Walker County Sheriff’s Office Animal Abuse Deputy Sergeant Kevin Emberg, investigated the dog’s injuries. The investigation shows the dog most likely died as a result of illegal dog fighting.

The Walker County Sheriff’s Office posted on Facebook, “It’s absolutely heartbreaking to think about how people would abuse living animals like this, then simply discard them like trash. The pictures are too graphic to publish.”

The Walker County Humane Society is offering a $1,000 reward for any information that leads to an arrest and conviction concerning this particular case.

If you have any information please call Sergeant Kevin Emberg at (205) 302-6464.

