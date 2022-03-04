LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
Contact The WBRC Investigators
Advertisement

Red Cross blood donations up 92 percent

By Tristan Ruppert
Published: Mar. 3, 2022 at 7:25 PM CST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Just weeks ago, we were facing a critical blood shortage here in the state, and local doctors were forced to make tough decisions with the little blood they had.

Donations are now up 92% from those deadly lows just weeks ago, and Red Cross officials stressed credit should be shared with both returnees and first time donors, both of which turned out in numbers to help those in need.

Annette Rowland with the Alabama Red Cross stressed that universities were key in getting the youth involved to help drive a surge in donations. While things are moving the right way, Rowland stresses it is critical to keep building on that momentum. The state needs approximately 350 donations a day, and right now they are averaging around 270.

“Now things can get back to normal and you are not having to worry about whether a mother who may be giving birth to twins and needs a blood transfusion, is she going to be able to get it? So now that worry isn’t there. I think for medical professionals and hospitals all around I think everybody is taking a well deserved sigh of relief,” said Rowland.

To find a donation opportunity near you, you can click here.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE WBRC FOX6 NEWS APP

Subscribe to our WBRC newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email.

Copyright 2022 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police say a 12-year-old boy was killed in a shootout with police in Philadelphia.
Armed 12-year-old killed in police shootout in Pennsylvania
People look at the gutted remains of Russian military vehicles on a road in the town of Bucha,...
Russia attacks Ukraine nuclear plant as invasion advances
FILE PHOTO - An 11-year-old was killed after she fell under the wheels of her school bus.
11-year-old student dies after tripping, falling under school bus
Annaliese (Anna) Backner, 11, died after falling under the wheels of a moving school bus....
Officials identify 11-year-old who died after she tripped, fell under moving school bus
57-year-old Albina Cherkes
Unapproved Botox injections leads to woman’s arrest for practicing medicine without a license

Latest News

With a majority of the legislative session the books, law makers could take up new lottery...
Lawmakers could take up gambling legislation before end of session
Cracking down on animal cruelty in Walker County
Walker County Sheriff’s Office cracking down on animal abuse cases
Anthony Holcombe is accused of striking and killing a 2-year-old with his vehicle on March 3,...
Driver charged after 2-year-old struck, killed in Montgomery
Some people visiting Birmingham were hoping to get a chance to tour the Birmingham Civil Rights...
Local activist gives tour in Kelly Ingram Park ahead of ‘Bloody Sunday’
The Alabama Senate voted to delay the Literacy Act until the 2023/2024 school year. It’s a bill...
Teacher’s union officials hope for 2-year delay of Alabama Literacy Act