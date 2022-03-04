Red Cross blood donations up 92 percent

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Just weeks ago, we were facing a critical blood shortage here in the state, and local doctors were forced to make tough decisions with the little blood they had.

Donations are now up 92% from those deadly lows just weeks ago, and Red Cross officials stressed credit should be shared with both returnees and first time donors, both of which turned out in numbers to help those in need.

Annette Rowland with the Alabama Red Cross stressed that universities were key in getting the youth involved to help drive a surge in donations. While things are moving the right way, Rowland stresses it is critical to keep building on that momentum. The state needs approximately 350 donations a day, and right now they are averaging around 270.

“Now things can get back to normal and you are not having to worry about whether a mother who may be giving birth to twins and needs a blood transfusion, is she going to be able to get it? So now that worry isn’t there. I think for medical professionals and hospitals all around I think everybody is taking a well deserved sigh of relief,” said Rowland.

