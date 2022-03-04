LawCall
Puppies, dropped in Pelham neighborhood, find forever homes

By WBRC Staff
Published: Mar. 4, 2022 at 3:18 PM CST|Updated: 4 hours ago
PELHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Six precious puppies, dumped in a Pelham neighborhood in February, now all have forever homes.

A WBRC employee was shocked to find the six pups in his front yard, near a garbage can, one morning. He called Pelham Police who helped find the dogs a safe place at Oak View Animal Hospital.

🥰🥰ALL PUPS WILL BE GOING TO THEIR FOREVER HOMES TOMORROW!!!😍😍 JUST BROUGHT IN!! SIX mixed breed puppies!! IF NOT...

Posted by Oak View Animal Hospital on Tuesday, February 22, 2022

In less than a week all six puppies had forever homes, because let’s face it, they’re adorable.

OH HAPPY DAY!!! ALL THE PUPS HAVE BEEN ADOPTED!! Thank you all for sharing and caring!!!

Posted by Oak View Animal Hospital on Sunday, February 27, 2022

