Puppies, dropped in Pelham neighborhood, find forever homes
Published: Mar. 4, 2022 at 3:18 PM CST|Updated: 4 hours ago
PELHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Six precious puppies, dumped in a Pelham neighborhood in February, now all have forever homes.
A WBRC employee was shocked to find the six pups in his front yard, near a garbage can, one morning. He called Pelham Police who helped find the dogs a safe place at Oak View Animal Hospital.
In less than a week all six puppies had forever homes, because let’s face it, they’re adorable.
CLICK HERE TO GET THE WBRC FOX6 NEWS APP
Subscribe to our WBRC newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email.
Copyright 2022 WBRC. All rights reserved.