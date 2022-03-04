LawCall
‘Please pray’: Lynn firefighter dies while on duty

Lynn firefighter Larry Harbin
Lynn firefighter Larry Harbin(Lynn FD)
By WBRC Staff
Published: Mar. 4, 2022 at 12:50 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
WILCOX Co., Ala. (WBRC) - A Lynn Fire Department firefighter died Thursday while performing his duties on the scene of a wildland fire, according to a Facebook Post by Lynn FD.

The post said Driver Engineer Larry Harbin passed away while performing his duties on the scene of the fire at approximately 1:30 p.m.

Harbin was treated by paramedics from Lynn Fire as well as the Regional Paramedic Service. He died at Lakeland Community Hospital.

Harbin served for many years as a volunteer firefighter in both Delmar and most recently the Town of Lynn.

Capt. Cody Wakefield with Lynn FD said, “Both moods are rather sad. Larry was, he was a big part of both departments. He meant a lot to both of us. You can definitely tell a change in the energy in the air to a more somber mood.”

Lynn FD said, “We ask that everyone please pray for Larry’s sons, their spouses, and his grandchildren. Larry will surely be missed.”

Lynn Fire Department is deeply saddened to report we have lost a fellow Firefighter and brother today. Driver Engineer...

Posted by Lynn FD on Thursday, March 3, 2022

