Fisherman rescues man who fell off I-10 into Whiskey Bay, troopers say

A fisherman rescued the man who was thrown into Whiskey Bay after a crash on I-10.
Acadian Ambulance paramedics and an Iberville Parish sheriff's deputy tended to the victim.
By Breanne Bizette and Robb Hays
Published: Mar. 4, 2022 at 10:35 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
IBERVILLE PARISH, La. (WAFB) - A fisherman rescued the man who fell off I-10 East and into Whiskey Bay following a crash on Friday, March 4.

Authorities said a man driving on I-10 on the way to Baton Rouge had car trouble near the Whiskey Bay exit and when he got out to check his car, the unthinkable happened.

A person fell off the Atchafalaya Basin Bridge on I-10 East into Whiskey Bay after a vehicle...
A person fell off the Atchafalaya Basin Bridge on I-10 East into Whiskey Bay after a vehicle hit a car that was parked on the shoulder, according to Louisiana State Police.(Robert Tesch)

“People what I thought was throwing ropes into the water to rescue somebody who had been thrown into the water from the crash,” said Clay Henry.

Maj. Monty Migliacio with IPSO said a private fisherman, who was in a boat in the area, was able to rescue the victim from the water.
The person who fell off the Atchafalaya Basin Bridge on I-10 into Whiskey Bay due to a crash has been rescued.

Henry was driving in the opposite direction and saw the other side of traffic coming to a stop. He witnessed the best of humanity, people getting out of their cars to try to rescue a man who was in the water and treading for his life.

According to Iberville Parish Sheriff’s Office, another driver had slammed into the car that was stalled in the left lane, the impact sent the man over the rails into the water. Luckily, someone was close enough to come to his rescue.

“The man, obviously, was in a lot of pain. I don’t really know the extent of his injuries but he certainly … it was a miracle that the boater was right there,” added Henry.

One person fell into Whiskey Bay off I-10 East due to a multi-vehicle crash, Louisiana State...
One person fell into Whiskey Bay off I-10 East due to a multi-vehicle crash, Louisiana State Police said.(Louisiana State Police)

That boater was a fisherman who crawfishes for a living, often in that area. The fisherman navigated his boat toward the man who had been bobbing in the bay for about 15 minutes at that point. The fisherman pulled him into his boat just in time.

“It looks to me when that boater got there it was right at the right moment because the man that was in the water was having a very hard time staying afloat. I don’t know how much longer that guy would’ve lasted, to be honest with you,” explained Henry.

Traffic on I-10 East on the Atchafalaya Basin Bridge over Whiskey Bay is backed up due to a crash that resulted in one person falling into the water.

For two hours, I-10 traffic going east was at a stop. The Iberville Sheriff’s Office said that spot was one of the most dangerous places for a car to stall. Maj. Monty Migliacio with IPSO shared advice for any driver going across the Atchafalaya Basin Bridge who runs into car problems.

“If he could have gotten his vehicle to the right lane and then over to the shoulder, that would have been the best-case scenario,” said Migliacio.

Two other people were in the stalled car when it was hit. They were also taken to the hospital, along with the man who was fished out of the bay. The man who was rescued and at least one passenger are both in serious condition. The driver that hit the other car also went to the hospital.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.

