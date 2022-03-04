LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
Contact The WBRC Investigators
Advertisement

Oral medication shows benefits treating Type 1 diabetes during 1st 2 years of diagnosis

Diabetes Care at Providence
By WBRC Staff
Published: Mar. 4, 2022 at 12:34 PM CST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - According to UAB, a drug called verapamil, used to treat Type 1 diabetes, is continuing to show benefits at least two years after diagnosis.

Verapamil is an oral blood pressure mediation. In 2014 researchers at UAB stumbled upon the discovery that Verapamil completely reversed diabetes in animal models and a study was initiated in a human clinical trial.

In the two-year study, subjects who stopped daily doses of verapamil at one year saw their disease at two years worsen at rates similar to those of the control group of diabetes patients who did not use verapamil at all.

In 2018 study leader Anath Shalev, M.D., director of the Comprehensive Diabetes Center at the University of Alabama at Birmingham reported the benefits of verapamil in a one-year clinical study of Type 1 diabetes patients, finding that regular oral administration of verapamil enabled patients to produce higher levels of their own insulin.

Shalev and colleagues caution that their study, with its small number of subjects, needs to be confirmed by larger clinical studies.

Find out more at UAB RESEARCH & INNOVATION.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE WBRC FOX6 NEWS APP

Subscribe to our WBRC newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email.

Copyright 2022 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police say a 12-year-old boy was killed in a shootout with police in Philadelphia.
Armed 12-year-old killed in police shootout in Pennsylvania
Annaliese (Anna) Backner, 11, died after falling under the wheels of a moving school bus....
Officials identify 11-year-old who died after she tripped, fell under moving school bus
Lynn firefighter Larry Harbin
‘Please pray’: Lynn firefighter dies while on duty
St. Bernard Prep girls' dorm
Cullman prep school student loses both parents, scholarship established
Joro Spider
Big invasive Joro spiders experts say will begin to cover entire East Coast

Latest News

Children’s dietitian warns parents NOT to make their own baby formula
Officials with UAB announced that masks will now be optional inside of non-clinical university...
UAB no longer requiring masks in non-clinical buildings
Warning about increase in vaccine verification scams in Alabama
ADPH: More than 1.2M positive COVID-19 cases