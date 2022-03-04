Oral medication shows benefits treating Type 1 diabetes during 1st 2 years of diagnosis

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - According to UAB, a drug called verapamil, used to treat Type 1 diabetes, is continuing to show benefits at least two years after diagnosis.

Verapamil is an oral blood pressure mediation. In 2014 researchers at UAB stumbled upon the discovery that Verapamil completely reversed diabetes in animal models and a study was initiated in a human clinical trial.

In the two-year study, subjects who stopped daily doses of verapamil at one year saw their disease at two years worsen at rates similar to those of the control group of diabetes patients who did not use verapamil at all.

In 2018 study leader Anath Shalev, M.D., director of the Comprehensive Diabetes Center at the University of Alabama at Birmingham reported the benefits of verapamil in a one-year clinical study of Type 1 diabetes patients, finding that regular oral administration of verapamil enabled patients to produce higher levels of their own insulin.

Shalev and colleagues caution that their study, with its small number of subjects, needs to be confirmed by larger clinical studies.

