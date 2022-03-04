One month later, Sawyerville moving on after tornado

SAWYERVILLE, Ala. (WBRC) - One month ago, we were sharing with you the devastation, death and injuries left behind by a powerful tornado in Hale County. Sawyerville took a direct hit.

If you go there now, it looks as though the storm just came through, but it’s the recovery and the moving on we noticed the most.

By her own admission, Gloria Doss loves a challenge and she got one of a lifetime one month ago.

“I’ve loved challenges all my life, so we’re good,” said Doss.

One month later, Sawyerville moving on from tornado (WBRC)

The latest hurdle in Doss’ life was to persevere after a tornado rumbled through Sawyerville, killing a grandmother, injuring at least three more and destroying Doss’ son’s home and doing a number on her aunt’s home next door.

The clean-up began immediately. Doss and friends hauled away the equivalent of 15 dump trucks. Gloria Doss feels as though on an emotional level, the storm hit this morning. It’s fair to say the last month has been a blur.

“It’s a process and we just have keep going through it,” she said.

A few miles away on Mason Bend Road, Jimmy Green is still at it in his bobcat, clearing the land where his home used to be.

One month later, Sawyerville moving on from tornado

“Just trusting in the Lord. That’s the main thing just trusting in Him,” said Green.

Green says in two weeks he’ll have a new mobile home in place. He chooses to look at the silver linings.

“Yes, I think some good will come out of this. My wife she is stressin’ on me but I understand where she’s coming from. She just wants to go home,” Green said.

Gloria Doss found another challenge to overcome. Jimmy Green’s life is starting to return to some sense of normalcy.

Onward and upward; the healing has taken root in Sawyerville.

We also learned that the three who were injured in storm, two are still hospitalized with varying degrees of health challenges.

The damage left behind in Hale County wasn’t large enough dollar-wise to trigger assistance from FEMA, but those affected by the storm may qualify for SBA loans. Those assessments were completed on Wednesday.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE WBRC FOX6 NEWS APP

Subscribe to our WBRC newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email.

Copyright 2022 WBRC. All rights reserved.