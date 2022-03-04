LawCall
Officials identify 11-year-old who died after she tripped, fell under moving school bus

Annaliese (Anna) Backner, 11, died after falling under the wheels of a moving school bus....
Annaliese (Anna) Backner, 11, died after falling under the wheels of a moving school bus. Anna’s parents specifically requested the photo of their daughter be released and viewed by the public.(Garfield County Coroner)
By Emily Van de Riet and Madelynn Fellet and Cristian Sida
Published: Mar. 4, 2022 at 2:01 PM CST|Updated: 5 hours ago
PARACHUTE, Colo. (KKCO/Gray News) - Authorities in Colorado have identified the 11-year-old girl who died Thursday morning after she tripped and fell under the wheels of a moving school bus.

The Garfield County Coroner’s Office identified the child as Annaliese Backner, who went by Anna.

Anna attended Grand Valley Middle School as a sixth grader. According to the coroner’s office, Anna’s parents requested the photo of their daughter be released and viewed by the public.

According to the Town of Parachute Police Department, Anna tripped as she was running to catch her school bus. When she fell, the bus ran over her.

First responders were immediately called and she was pronounced dead at the scene.

Anna’s death was ruled an accident after initial investigations. Final cause and manner of death will be made public in the following weeks.

In a statement, Garfield County School District No. 16 said it is fully cooperating with the death investigation and will be providing ongoing mental health and grief counseling for students and staff.

Copyright 2022 KKCO via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

