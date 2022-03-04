LawCall
New Lamar County program aims to help at-risk juveniles

Helping Families initiative
By Bryan Henry
Published: Mar. 4, 2022 at 3:37 PM CST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
LAMAR COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - A string of shootings last summer in Lamar County gave the district attorney there an idea: start a new program, now known as the Helping Families Initiative.

The premise behind it all is to stop the violence and give teenagers at-risk a new direction.

Lamar County District Attorney Andrew Hamlin started the Helping Families Initiative. The primary goal of the initiative is to find teenagers who may be at-risk of getting into trouble and match them with services that re-direct them more on the path of academic success and away from crime. Christopher Washington says so far the initiative is working.

“A lot of the things that were going on, things have gotten much better. We’ve had situations where, not to get much in-depth, but families that needed mental help.. we’ve turned that and got them what they needed and these were several of our situations,” said program coordinator Christopher Washington.

Washington says of the five shootings they had last summer in Lamar County, one of them was fatal.

