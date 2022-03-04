LawCall
Local military expert weighs in on latest in Ukraine

By Josh Gauntt
Published: Mar. 3, 2022 at 11:26 PM CST
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Retired Marine Infantry Colonel Lee Busby tells WBRC he was caught off guard by Russia’s invasion of Ukraine at large. He says if they make to the capital city, then things could get ugly.

The latest reports show the U.S. still believes the Russian military convoy is stalled about 19 miles outside of Kyiv and has made little progress in the past three days.

U.S. defense officials say they have no reason to doubt that the Ukrainians have contributed to that convoy being stalled by attacking it. Colonel Busby says if that convoy makes it to the capital then we could see things take a big turn for the worse-on both sides.

“Operations in urban areas are costly manpower wise and there’s a horrendous tab to pay in terms of civilian casualties’ and can turn the world opinion against you instantly. In this case, it already is,” Busby said.

Busby has worked with the Ukrainians and Russians while serving overseas.

As we reported Wednesday, the Ukranian military has Alabama-made Javelin missiles at their disposal. Many experts believe those-type missiles are the secret to Ukrainians defense against Russia so far.

Copyright 2022 WBRC. All rights reserved.

