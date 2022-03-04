Little Lambs Consignment Sale offers discounted baby items in Tuscaloosa

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - Hundreds of shoppers are expected to participate in a semi-annual sale on baby items going on now in Tuscaloosa.

It’s happened for more than a decade. And the money from it goes to a good cause. The Little Lambs Consignment Sale actually started Thursday night with a special preview sale. A lot of shopping will happen later this morning.

The Little Lamb Consignment Sale is happening at First United Methodist Church. Organizers said more than 20,000 items are up for sale. Everything from baby clothes, to strollers, car seats and other items are being sold at discount prices. Money from the sale of items helps fund the church’s children’s ministry.

“It is a great way to get affordable things for your child. I . have two kids. They go through clothes quickly. They outgrow it and they get stains and they tear it up. And it’s hard to pay full price for some of that stuff. So, we have all the stuff that a parent would need. We have some great clothes at great prices,” Jamie Salter, a co-chair of the Little Lambs committee, told WBRC.

The sale runs Friday from 9am to 6pm. It continues Saturday from 9 to noon. Items still for sale Saturday will sell at half price.

