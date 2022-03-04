LawCall
Jerky products sold in Alabama recalled by manufacturer

By WBRC Staff
Published: Mar. 4, 2022 at 5:15 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Jerky products sold under multiple labels, including Durbin Farms here in Alabama, have been recalled by the manufacturer because of a possible listeria contamination.

According to the U.S. Department of Agriculture, Boyd Specialties is recalling about 1,634 pounds of jerky that was distributed to multiple states around the country including Alabama, California, Connecticut, Michigan, New Jersey, North Carolina, Pennsylvania, and Texas.

The products were produced on February 23. The products subject to recall bear establishment number “EST. 40269″ inside the USDA mark of inspection.

We’re told the problem was discovered during follow-up procedures after a routine sample confirmed positive for listeria.

There have been no confirmed reports of adverse reactions due to consumption, but if you’re concerned about an injury or illness, you’re asked to contact a healthcare provider.

The products subject to the recall can be found by clicking here.

Images of the labels can be found by clicking here.

More details about the recall from the USDA can be found by clicking here.

