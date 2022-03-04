LawCall
Jefferson State offers free training for food industry jobs

By WBRC Staff
Published: Mar. 3, 2022 at 6:02 PM CST
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Jefferson State Community College and the Alabama Community College System (ACCS) are offering free training for employees seeking immediate jobs in the Food Services industry.

Jefferson State Community College and the Alabama Community College System (ACCS) worked alongside the state’s Hospitality and Tourism associations to create the training.

The free 16-hour course will be offered on a virtual platform. A supplemental in-person lab will be held on the campus at Jefferson State’s Shelby-Hoover Campus on Saturday, March 26, 2022.

Immediately following the in-person training, several businesses will conduct interviews for employment, including Renaissance Ross Bridge, Sheraton/Westin Birmingham Hotels, and Taziki’s Restaurants.

Participants will learn:

• Customer service

• Conflict resolution

• Knife skills

• Purchasing procedures

• Kitchen safety

• Beverage service

• Food storage

“Anyone looking for an immediate job in the Food Services industry will find a great opportunity with this free training hosted by Jefferson State,” said Jefferson State Culinary and Hospitality Director Dr. Joseph Mitchell. “The course will be offered virtually to ensure flexibility, and then an in-person lab will be followed by interviews with local companies. We appreciate the state’s Hospitality and Tourism associations helping us set up students for success.”

Participants completing the course will be awarded the ACCS Credential from Jefferson State that indicates they are ready for work. The credential will also provide a discount in tuition or articulated credit at Jefferson State for future classes.

A form to request more information about the training can be found at //jeffersonstate.edu/food.

