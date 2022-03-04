Jefferson County announces six new road construction projects

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - If you regularly drive in Jefferson County, listen up. County leaders have announced six new road construction projects are that schedule to start this year.

Jefferson County is growing by leaps and bounds, and county leaders said these six new road projects are necessary to expand and improve certain intersections.

“All of these are capacity improvement projects and the population, and the traffic has really outgrown that infrastructure, and what we’re trying to do now is to catch up to make sure that it’s done,” said Jefferson County Commission President Jimmie Stephens.

The six road projects include a Lakeshore Parkway Extension.

It will realign Morgan Road and Lakeshore Parkway to form a single intersection at Highway 150.

It will also widen Morgan Road, beginning just north of Hopewell near the Carvana facility to Highway 150, from two lanes to five.

The construction of the new Med West Hospital will add to an already congested area on Bell Hill Road.

The existing two and three-lane roadway will be expanded to a five-lane roadway.

Grants Mill Road is located within the city of Irondale, but Jefferson County maintains it.

The county will widen Grants Mill from I-459 to Old Leeds Road from two to four lanes.

Traffic signals will also be installed at the on and off ramps for I-459 at Grants Mill Road.

The area between Chalkville Mountain Road / North Chalkville Road between Old Springville Road and Woodland Circle’s will also be touched, with traffic signals improving the flow of traffic, decreasing ramp congestion getting off of I-59.

Several changes will be made to Old Tuscaloosa Highway at Lowetown Road and McAshan Road.

And the existing steel truss bridge at Walker Chapel Road will be replaced with a new concrete bridge that will be 200-feet long with three spans and a 32-foot travel way.

“We’re trying to coordinate to minimize the effects on our citizens in Jefferson County with the understanding that through the completion of these projects it will be much better. That the ingress and the egress to these areas will flow much smoother,” Stephens said.

He said the cost to complete the projects is somewhere in the $100 million range.

The money will come from the Alabama Infrastructure Bank.

He said the goal is to lock in the price now before the cost of materials rises.

“That’s one of the considerations. One of the primary considerations is to do this as quickly as possible because we’re in an inflationary spiral right now because of our macroeconomics situation, and we want to get these projects on the books and tied down as reasonable of a cost as we can for our citizens,” Stephens explained.

A couple of these projects have already started, and the last project is expected to be finished by 2025.

