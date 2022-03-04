BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Take a look inside Hoover City Schools’ Riverchase Career Connection Center, stretching 92-thousand square feet!

Realize your calling. Create your career. Those words are prominently displayed on the outside of the Riverchase Career Connection Center, or RC3.

Inside, there is a world of opportunity for Hoover City School students to experience state-of-the-art career training through five academy programs:

Culinary and Hospitality Academy

Cyber Innovation Academy

Fire Science Academy

Health Science Academy

Skilled Trades Academy

Administrators want to stress this is about options and giving students lots of them to figure out their career goals. Students who want to graduate and get a job have that option to be certified in a number of areas they love, or if they want to be years ahead in a field, like Health Sciences, before going to college that’s also available.

We found enthusiastic students in all the academies we visited. They seem to love learning from someone who is in the professional world, and then getting their hands on to try it out for size.

