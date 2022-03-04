LawCall
High gas prices impact rideshare drivers

By Chasity Maxie
Published: Mar. 3, 2022 at 7:04 PM CST|Updated: Mar. 3, 2022 at 10:50 PM CST
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Ride share drivers like Uber and Lyft are feeling the pinch at the pump, as gas prices reach highs we haven’t seen in years.

Rideshare drivers have to keep their cars gassed up to be ready to take riders at a moment’s notice, but one Uber driver said he’s paying about $15 to $20 more per fill up now than just a month ago.

Dwayne Thompson said depending on demand and his own personal use of his car, he might have to fill up two or three times a week.

He drives a Chevy Tahoe and said the cost of a fill-up was around $60 toward the end of January and early February, but now he said he’s paying close to $80 for a fill up.

He said Uber hasn’t changed its pay scale to adjust with the changing gas prices.

That means he and other rideshare drivers have to be particular when accepting rides.

“He has to calculate how far he is away, how long it’s going to take to get there, and is it worth him going 12 minutes away to take you five minutes on a ride. And so, if people are finding it hard to obtain Ubers, here’s the secret why because a lot of drivers are just…they’re not as eager to grab something across town or a ways away. They’re staying within certain perimeters to save on their gas and to cut costs,” Thompson said.

He wants riders will remember that rideshare drivers are providing a services and gratuities are welcomed to help offset the cost of gas, as well as the wear and tear on their vehicles.

He says five-star ratings are great, but you can’t spend stars.

