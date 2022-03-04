LawCall
Heart Gallery Alabama: Deandre

By WBRC Staff
Published: Mar. 4, 2022 at 1:33 PM CST|Updated: 23 hours ago
Deandre, born February 2005, is a sweet and outgoing child. He enjoys going to school and being involved in football, basketball and wrestling.

Deandre is friendly and is open to talking to anyone. He enjoys playing video games in his spare time.

If given then opportunity to plan a day for himself, Deandre would likely choose to go shoe shopping and out to eat.

Heart Gallery Alabama’s (HGA) mission is raising awareness, educating the public and finding forever families for children in foster care in Alabama.

Heart Gallery fulfills its mission through partnerships with award-winning, professional photographers who donate their time and expertise to capture each child’s individual spirit.

Every child needs a loving, supportive family to help them become a successful and happy adult. HGA hopes that promoting the adoption of these children will be successful, so their dreams of being part of a family can become a reality.

WBRC FOX6 is a proud supporter of Heart Gallery Alabama. To find out more details about foster care adoption, visit HeartGalleryAlabama.com.

