Faith & Politics Institute to host Annual Pilgrimage To Alabama

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - From March 4-6, the Faith and Politics Institute will host its annual Civil Rights Pilgrimage to Alabama, stopping in Montgomery, Birmingham and Selma.

In Birmingham at 16th Street Baptist Church, speakers will include: Maj. Whip James Clyburn, Maj. Leader Hoyer and Rep. Sewell.

Faith and Politics event. (Source: Chasity Maxie/WBRC)

