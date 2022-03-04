Faith & Politics Institute to host Annual Pilgrimage To Alabama
Published: Mar. 4, 2022 at 10:55 AM CST|Updated: 8 hours ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - From March 4-6, the Faith and Politics Institute will host its annual Civil Rights Pilgrimage to Alabama, stopping in Montgomery, Birmingham and Selma.
In Birmingham at 16th Street Baptist Church, speakers will include: Maj. Whip James Clyburn, Maj. Leader Hoyer and Rep. Sewell.
