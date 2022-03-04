Children’s dietitian warns parents NOT to make their own baby formula

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - An expanded recall of certain baby formulas, on top of a shortage, has many parents stressed and searching for formula to feed their babies.

The FDA expanded its recall of Similac, Alimentum and Alecare formulas after a second baby died. The FDA says it’s working with the manufacturer so it can resume safe production of these formulas as soon as possible.

In the meantime, Joseph Moore, a Registered Dietitian with Children’s of Alabama, said, “Definitely don’t make your own formula. That’s very unsafe, unsanitary, likely to have electrolyte disturbances or abnormalities. You’re going to leave out nutrients, and you may cause malnutrition.”

If your child is over six months you can start him or her on solid foods, but Moore says make sure you talk with your pediatrician or a dietician before doing so.

