LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
Contact The WBRC Investigators
Advertisement

Children’s dietitian warns parents NOT to make their own baby formula

By Morgan Hightower
Published: Mar. 4, 2022 at 5:32 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - An expanded recall of certain baby formulas, on top of a shortage, has many parents stressed and searching for formula to feed their babies.

The FDA expanded its recall of Similac, Alimentum and Alecare formulas after a second baby died. The FDA says it’s working with the manufacturer so it can resume safe production of these formulas as soon as possible.

In the meantime, Joseph Moore, a Registered Dietitian with Children’s of Alabama, said, “Definitely don’t make your own formula. That’s very unsafe, unsanitary, likely to have electrolyte disturbances or abnormalities. You’re going to leave out nutrients, and you may cause malnutrition.”

If your child is over six months you can start him or her on solid foods, but Moore says make sure you talk with your pediatrician or a dietician before doing so.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE WBRC FOX6 NEWS APP

Subscribe to our WBRC newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email.

Copyright 2022 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police say a 12-year-old boy was killed in a shootout with police in Philadelphia.
Armed 12-year-old killed in police shootout in Pennsylvania
People look at the gutted remains of Russian military vehicles on a road in the town of Bucha,...
Russia attacks Ukraine nuclear plant as invasion advances
FILE PHOTO - An 11-year-old was killed after she fell under the wheels of her school bus.
11-year-old student dies after tripping, falling under school bus
57-year-old Albina Cherkes
Unapproved Botox injections leads to woman’s arrest for practicing medicine without a license
Anthony Jackson II
B’ham Police investigating Ensley homicide

Latest News

Officials with UAB announced that masks will now be optional inside of non-clinical university...
UAB no longer requiring masks in non-clinical buildings
Warning about increase in vaccine verification scams in Alabama
Oral medication shows benefits treating Type 1 diabetes during 1st 2 years of diagnosis
ADPH: More than 1.2M positive COVID-19 cases