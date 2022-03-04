Birmingham man gunned down in front yard being remembered for love of music and helping others

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Birmingham Police are desperately looking for answers on why someone shot and killed a man in his front yard two weeks ago.

Anthony Jackson had a lot going for him. He used his love of music to inspire others.

“His primary focus wasn’t necessarily being an artist himself, but to give other musicians in the city an opportunity to where their voices could we heard as well,” Pastor Carl Hill of Evergreen Missionary Baptist Church said.

Jackson was an entrepreneur with his “The Winning at Life Group” and hosted many events around Birmingham. WBRC interviewed him in January for the MLK 5K drum run.

“When we say the life of the party...literally the life of the party, but in such a way to where everyone had a good time around him. It’s impossible to stay around him and keep a bad vibe,” Hill said.

But a month after the MLK run, the 46-year-old entrepreneur was gunned down in his front yard in Ensley in the 1700 block of 33rd Street, according to Birmingham Police. The news hit his church family hard at Evergreen Missionary Baptist.

“I’m still in a state of shock and have a lot of questions. I didn’t see how or why. He’s not a person that engages in conflict. He’s always so positive about everything,” Hill said.

Police are still looking for tips and asking the community to come forward with information. It’s leaving Jackson’s family and friends who are grieving his death with a lot of questions.

“By withholding information, that doesn’t give you an extra crown, doesn’t give you an extra crown in the community. We actually need to hold our community accountable and give the information necessary because in terms of empathy. This could be anybody,” Hill said.

We’re told Jackson was quick to lend a helping hand. In his online obituary, someone said he has a special place in so many people’s hearts and they say that speaks volumes to the life he lived.

If anyone has information about the case, please contact the BPD Homicide Division at 205-254-1764, or remain anonymous by contacting Crime Stoppers at 205-254-7777.

