Alabama defeats Georgia, moves to quarterfinals of SEC Women’s Basketball Tournament

NASHVILLE, TN. (WBRC) - The Alabama Crimson Tide defeated the Georgia Lady Bulldogs 74-62 to advance to the quarterfinals of the SEC Women’s Basketball Tournament.

The Tide got their revenge on the 24th ranked Lady Bulldogs, after falling to them in the regular season. Guards Brittany Davis and Megan Abrams led the team with 26 and 24 points, as the Tide shot more 50% from three-point range.

Alabama will face the Tennessee Lady Volunteers on Friday for a chance to advance to the semifinals of the SEC tournament.

