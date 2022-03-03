LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
Contact The WBRC Investigators
Advertisement

USFL: 15 states authorize wagering on the new league

USFL
USFL(WBRC)
By WBRC Staff
Published: Mar. 3, 2022 at 11:24 AM CST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The United States Football League (USFL) announced 15 states from across the country thus far have authorized licensed sports wagering operators to accept wagers on the new league. The states include Iowa, New Jersey, Oregon, Pennsylvania, and West Virginia, which require state regulatory approval of new leagues, and Connecticut, Delaware, Nevada, New Hampshire, New Mexico, North Carolina, North Dakota, Rhode Island, South Dakota, and Wisconsin.

The USFL recently announced Sportradar as the League’s Official Sports Data and Integrity Partner.

“The new USFL will be an innovator in how fans watch and root for the teams they love, and we believe that the availability of legal sports wagering is another way fans can deepen their engagement with our games,” said Edward Hartman, USFL Executive Vice President, Business Operations. “We look forward to our fans being able to bet responsibly on USFL games in every state where sports wagering is legal.”

The USFL will play its inaugural game on April 16 at 7:30 PM ET (6:30 PM CT) at Birmingham’s Protective Stadium. The primetime matchup pits the New Jersey Generals against the Birmingham Stallions and will be televised live on NBC and FOX.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE WBRC FOX6 NEWS APP

Subscribe to our WBRC newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email.

Copyright 2022 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police say a 12-year-old boy was killed in a shootout with police in Philadelphia.
Armed 12-year-old killed in police shootout in Pennsylvania
People look at the gutted remains of Russian military vehicles on a road in the town of Bucha,...
Russia attacks Ukraine nuclear plant as invasion advances
FILE PHOTO - An 11-year-old was killed after she fell under the wheels of her school bus.
11-year-old student dies after tripping, falling under school bus
57-year-old Albina Cherkes
Unapproved Botox injections leads to woman’s arrest for practicing medicine without a license
Anthony Jackson II
B’ham Police investigating Ensley homicide

Latest News

3/3/22 WBB Alabama vs Georgia Photo by Rodger Champion
Alabama defeats Georgia, moves to quarterfinals of SEC Women’s Basketball Tournament
Marion County wins
Two advance, one claims title on day four of AHSAA Finals
AHSAA High School Four
AHSAA High School Final Four
Atlanta Braves World Champions Trophy coming to Birmingham
Atlanta Braves World Champions trophy coming to Birmingham, Tuscaloosa
Alabama’s A-Day Game kickoff time announced