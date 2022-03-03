USFL: 15 states authorize wagering on the new league

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The United States Football League (USFL) announced 15 states from across the country thus far have authorized licensed sports wagering operators to accept wagers on the new league. The states include Iowa, New Jersey, Oregon, Pennsylvania, and West Virginia, which require state regulatory approval of new leagues, and Connecticut, Delaware, Nevada, New Hampshire, New Mexico, North Carolina, North Dakota, Rhode Island, South Dakota, and Wisconsin.

The USFL recently announced Sportradar as the League’s Official Sports Data and Integrity Partner.

“The new USFL will be an innovator in how fans watch and root for the teams they love, and we believe that the availability of legal sports wagering is another way fans can deepen their engagement with our games,” said Edward Hartman, USFL Executive Vice President, Business Operations. “We look forward to our fans being able to bet responsibly on USFL games in every state where sports wagering is legal.”

The USFL will play its inaugural game on April 16 at 7:30 PM ET (6:30 PM CT) at Birmingham’s Protective Stadium. The primetime matchup pits the New Jersey Generals against the Birmingham Stallions and will be televised live on NBC and FOX.

