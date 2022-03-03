LawCall
Two students at Ramsay High collecting millions in scholarship opportunities

“It really makes me feel like really blessed,” said senior Kylah Gooden
By Tristan Ruppert
Published: Mar. 2, 2022 at 7:35 PM CST
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Paying for college has never been more difficult. However, two Ramsay High students are making it look easy.

Both J’Corion Johnson and Kylah Gooden are exceptional students and their results in the classroom are encouraging to four year universities.

Johnson has now been accepted to more than fifty different universities with more than $1.5 million in scholarship opportunities.

Classmate Kylah Gooden has juggled a busy IB course load, varsity cheer, and college prep through the College Choice foundation all year long.

She stresses that the money is out there for anyone willing to do the work, and wants to thank all those who helped push her to this point.

“I didn’t do it alone. It took family, it took time. It took God as well to do what I needed to do to get here. Just having the idea after growing up the way I did. It really makes me feel like really blessed to have the opportunity, that I have the opportunity to pick whichever school I want to go to,” said Gooden.

She has not yet chosen where she wants to go to college, but will study business management and mass communication. She hopes to one day start her own business and give back to the community, perhaps by starting a college prep program of her own.

