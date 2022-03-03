LawCall
Two people injured after shooting in Gate City

Shooting investigation in Gate City area
By WBRC Staff
Published: Mar. 3, 2022 at 4:11 PM CST|Updated: Mar. 4, 2022 at 9:06 AM CST
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Birmingham Police are investigating after two people were injured in a shooting in the Gate City area.

Authorities say just after 3:30 p.m., officers responded to a shooting in the 7500 block of Georgia Road. The victims were taken to the hospital with unknown injuries.

We will continue to update this story as we learn more information.

