Two people injured after shooting in Gate City

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Birmingham Police are investigating after two people were injured in a shooting in the Gate City area.

Authorities say just after 3:30 p.m., officers responded to a shooting in the 7500 block of Georgia Road. The victims were taken to the hospital with unknown injuries.

We will continue to update this story as we learn more information.

