LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
Contact The WBRC Investigators
Advertisement

Tuscaloosa man arrested after authorities find obscene images containing children on phone

Tuscaloosa man arrested after authorities find obscene images containing children on phone
Tuscaloosa man arrested after authorities find obscene images containing children on phone(West Alabama Human Trafficking Task Force)
By WBRC Staff
Published: Mar. 3, 2022 at 2:25 PM CST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - Authorities with the West Alabama Human Trafficking Task Force have arrested a man after finding multiple obscene images of children on phone.

Authorities say 19-year-old Trevor Patton Crow was charged with first-degree possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia and failure to affix a tax stamp. After authorities conducted an investigation on Crow’s phone, Crow was charged with 10 counts of possession of obscene matter containing visual depiction of persons younger than 17.

Crow is being held in the Tuscaloosa County Jail on a $181,000 bond.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE WBRC FOX6 NEWS APP

Subscribe to our WBRC newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email.

Copyright 2022 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police say a 12-year-old boy was killed in a shootout with police in Philadelphia.
Armed 12-year-old killed in police shootout in Pennsylvania
People look at the gutted remains of Russian military vehicles on a road in the town of Bucha,...
Russia attacks Ukraine nuclear plant as invasion advances
FILE PHOTO - An 11-year-old was killed after she fell under the wheels of her school bus.
11-year-old student dies after tripping, falling under school bus
57-year-old Albina Cherkes
Unapproved Botox injections leads to woman’s arrest for practicing medicine without a license
Anthony Jackson II
B’ham Police investigating Ensley homicide

Latest News

WWII MIA veteran PFC Bill Morrison
Tuscaloosa County family welcomes home World War II Veteran killed in action
Montgomery police say a 2-year-old was fatally struck by a vehicle in the 1900 block of Johnson...
Driver charged after 2-year-old struck, killed in Montgomery
Source: WBRC video
Faith & Politics: Pilgrimage to Alabama
Source: WBRC video
Baby formula recall
A string of shootings last summer in Lamar County gave the district attorney there an idea:...
New Lamar County program aims to help at-risk juveniles