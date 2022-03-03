Tuscaloosa man arrested after authorities find obscene images containing children on phone

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - Authorities with the West Alabama Human Trafficking Task Force have arrested a man after finding multiple obscene images of children on phone.

Authorities say 19-year-old Trevor Patton Crow was charged with first-degree possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia and failure to affix a tax stamp. After authorities conducted an investigation on Crow’s phone, Crow was charged with 10 counts of possession of obscene matter containing visual depiction of persons younger than 17.

Crow is being held in the Tuscaloosa County Jail on a $181,000 bond.

