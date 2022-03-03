LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
Contact The WBRC Investigators
Advertisement

Troy University expands nursing program

As we continue to navigate a pandemic, Alabama continues to deal with a shortage of nurses....
As we continue to navigate a pandemic, Alabama continues to deal with a shortage of nurses. With an expansion of the nursing program at Troy University they are hoping to help.(Source: WSFA 12 News)
By Rosanna Smith
Published: Mar. 2, 2022 at 8:21 PM CST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - As we continue to navigate a pandemic, Alabama continues to deal with a shortage of nurses. With an expansion of the nursing program at Troy University, they are hoping to help.

Nursing students at Troy University’s Montgomery campus are learning the critical skills to one day be on the front lines to save lives.

“It’s a passion. I decided to do nursing because it goes with what I like to do. I like to take care of patients, take care of people, and be compassionate,” said Christelle Deugoue, Troy Nursing Student.

Right now the need for nurses is unprecedented.

“The shortage of nursing is one of the biggest health needs in the state,” John Garner, Interim Dean for the College of Health and Human Services at Troy University.

Garner says that’s the reason behind the expansion of their Associate of Science in Nursing.

“We felt that during the day, it didn’t offer the opportunity for people that may currently work but want to pursue a nursing career. Opening a nighttime cohort would open up for more opportunities.” said Garner.

In addition to the night classes, admission will be available in the fall and spring. Garner says they will be able to create a pipeline of nurses.

“People that have the heart to and the medical want are going to be perfect in that field,” said Garner.

Troy’s has a reputation of producing quality nurses. They have a 100% job rate for the nursing programs.

For more information on the Troy Nursing (ASN) program CLICK HERE.

Copyright 2022 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Autherine Lucy Foster, UA’s first Black student, has died
People look at the gutted remains of Russian military vehicles on a road in the town of Bucha,...
Refugee count tops 1 million; Russians besiege Ukraine ports
57-year-old Albina Cherkes
Unapproved Botox injections leads to woman’s arrest for practicing medicine without a license
Natural gas line rupture closes lanes off Highway 119
Mom of 4 killed
Family attorney releases new developments in Audra Rogers death

Latest News

Alabama lawmakers are working to pass a bill to help improve elementary school student’s math...
Alabama lawmakers working to improve math skills in elementary schools, but some teachers not on board with new bill
Travel agents say this summer will be one of the busiest travel seasons in years, with many...
Travel agents recommend holding off on booking European travel for now
One month later, Sawyerville moving on from tornado
One month later, Sawyerville moving on after tornado
If you regularly drive in Jefferson County, listen up. County leaders have announced six new...
Jefferson County announces six new road construction projects
The Faro Scanner utilizes thousands of lasers to create a 3D rendering of the crime scene.
Shelby County Sheriff’s Office using laser technology to capture crime scenes