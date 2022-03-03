“Test to Treat” initiative allows Americans to test for COVID and get treatment in one stop

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - President Joe Biden announced a new initiative during his State of the Union address that will allow Americans to get tested for COVID-19 at a pharmacy and immediately receive free pills if their results are positive.

The program is called “Test to Treat”, and because this was just announced on Tuesday, that’s about all the Alabama Department of Public Health knows about it.

Dr. Wes Stubblefield said it’s not yet clear how “Test to Treat” will operate in the state of Alabama, but it is clear that it will start sometime this month.

The president’s plan provides individuals access to testing and treatment for free in one stop.

The program will initially be in local pharmacy clinics, community health centers, long-term care facilities, and veteran’s health centers.

But details into how the COVID pills will be administered is still unknown.

President Biden said the United States has ordered more of these treatments than any other country, adding that drugmaker, Pfizer, will offer one million pills in March and even more in April.

“It is very important for people to be able to access the treatments, especially those people who are at risk for severe disease because they can be life-saving, and we know that Paxlovid in particular has close to a 90% reduction in going to the hospital for those people who are at risk. So, it’s a very important drug, and any way we can get that into people’s hands is helpful,” Dr. Stubblefield explained.

CVS, Walgreens, and Walmart said they will participate in the “Test to Treat” initiative, but details about locations will be released in the coming days.

Still, health experts stress the importance of getting vaccinated and only using antiviral pills as a last resort.

