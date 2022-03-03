LawCall
Shelby County woman accused of stealing from HOAs, employer

(AP GraphicsBank)
By WBRC Staff
Published: Mar. 3, 2022 at 2:40 PM CST
SHELBY Co., Ala. (WBRC) - Federal prosecutors charged a Shelby County woman for wire fraud for embezzling from her employer and the homeowners’ associations they managed, according to U.S. Attorney Prim F. Escalona and FBI Special Agent in Charge Johnnie Sharp Jr.

Aimee Louise Statham, 47, of Chelsea, was charge with embezzling from her employer, Rouland Management Services (RMS), and the homeowners’ associations that RMS managed. In conjunction with the charge, the government also filed a plea agreement with Statham. She must appear before a judge to enter a guilty plea.

Investigators said between January 2018 and August 2021, while employed as the bookkeeper by RMS, Statham made unauthorized transfers of funds from an RMS bank account and various homeowners’ associations bank accounts to her personal account. Investigators said Statham used the unauthorized funds for personal expenses.

The maximum penalty for wire fraud is 20 years in prison and a $250,000 fine.

FBI investigated the case, with assistance from the Pelham Police Department and the United States Secret Service Cyber Fraud Task Force.  Assistant U.S. Attorney Ryan Rummage is prosecuting the case.

In February 2022, a Jefferson County Homeowners Association, Black Creek Station Subdivision, sued Rouland Management Services (RMS), its owner, and an employee. The lawsuit said RMS, its owner, and an employee mismanaged and stole HOA dollars that were entrusted to it.

