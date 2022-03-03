LawCall
Samford basketball head coach McMillan named SoCon Coach of the Year

Bucky McMillan
Bucky McMillan(WBRC)
By WBRC Staff
Published: Mar. 2, 2022 at 6:05 PM CST|Updated: 23 hours ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Samford men’s basketball head coach Bucky McMillan has been named Southern Conference coach of the year after leading the Bulldogs to a 20-10 record in the 2021-2022 season.

McMillan, who is currently in his second season as Samford head coach, led the Bulldogs to their first 20 win regular season since the 1998-1999 season. The Bulldogs also finished with a 10-8 record in conference, giving them the third seed in the SoCon basketball tournament.

The Bulldogs will face UNC Greensboro in the first game of the SoCon tournament on March 5th.

