Samford basketball head coach McMillan named SoCon Coach of the Year

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Samford men’s basketball head coach Bucky McMillan has been named Southern Conference coach of the year after leading the Bulldogs to a 20-10 record in the 2021-2022 season.

McMillan, who is currently in his second season as Samford head coach, led the Bulldogs to their first 20 win regular season since the 1998-1999 season. The Bulldogs also finished with a 10-8 record in conference, giving them the third seed in the SoCon basketball tournament.

The Bulldogs will face UNC Greensboro in the first game of the SoCon tournament on March 5th.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE WBRC FOX6 NEWS APP

Subscribe to our WBRC newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email.

Copyright 2022 WBRC. All rights reserved.