Samantha Williams named new executive director of Birmingham Promise

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Officials with the City of Birmingham announced that Samantha Williams will be the new Executive Director of the Birmingham Promise.

Williams will replace outgoing executive director Rachel Harmon.

Williams resume includes leading the Global Girls’ Education Initiative at Teach For All, which is a global network focused on expanding educational opportunities. The Daphne native served as the chief of staff in New York and as the head of it’s operations in Johannesburg. Williams also worked at Harvard University, managing its partnership with the University of Johannesburg Education Leadership Institute.

“After serving in educational roles around the country and around the world, I could not be happier to come home to Alabama to join the exciting work being done by the Birmingham Promise team,” Williams said.

Williams begins working immediately with the Birmingham Promise. Rachel Harmon will continue to work with the Birmingham Promise through March 31.

