Rising Star: Bryce Stephens

By WBRC Staff
Published: Mar. 3, 2022 at 5:25 PM CST
Congratulations to this week’s Rising Star, Bryce Stephens!

Bryce is a senior at Gardendale High School with a 4.23 GPA. He is National Honor Society Vice President, Cross Country Co-Captain and a GHS Ambassador. He volunteers throughout Gardendale, including youth soccer coaching, and helping with Norwood Community Gardens. His commitment is ever present in his education and his community.

Bryce, congratulations on all you do, and for being this week’s Rising Star.

